Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.11 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

