Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 154,155 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,155 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.