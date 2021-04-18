iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.