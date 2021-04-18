Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77,902 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Visa were worth $178,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Shares of V opened at $226.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $442.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

