Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $123,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,316,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.