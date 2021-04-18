Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $229.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.63.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $266.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $268.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.77 and a 200-day moving average of $232.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

