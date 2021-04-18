Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. 449,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,259. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

