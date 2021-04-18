Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 32,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Excellon Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

