Jefferies Financial Group Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $177.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $157.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.23.

NYSE JPM opened at $153.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

