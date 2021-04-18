Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $49.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMST. Raymond James raised Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 32,985 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMST remained flat at $$15.65 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

