Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,111. The company has a market capitalization of $514.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

