Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $146.37 or 0.00264518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $90.22 million and $8.82 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00067101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00675580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00038272 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

