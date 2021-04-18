Origin Sport Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $559,359.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00040878 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.