Kin (KIN) Reaches Market Cap of $335.08 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Kin has a market capitalization of $335.08 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kin has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00276610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023527 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.