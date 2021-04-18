Short Interest in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Increases By 40.0%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 126,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,563. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.