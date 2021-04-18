Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Update

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:ENPC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.82. 126,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48. Executive Network Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

