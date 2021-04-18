Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Up 38.7% in March

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE HQL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.06. 69,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,962. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 153,643 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 304,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.