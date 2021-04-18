Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,429. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

