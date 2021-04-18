Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

