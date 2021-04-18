Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.12. 9,429,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,256,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,144. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.