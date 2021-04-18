Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,048. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $86.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

