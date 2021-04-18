Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,336 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 7.7% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,583,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average of $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

