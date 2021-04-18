Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.71. 2,768,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

