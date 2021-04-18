Detalus Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Byline Bancorp comprises approximately 2.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BY. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,118. The stock has a market cap of $852.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

