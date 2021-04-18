650 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.11. 565,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,013. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

