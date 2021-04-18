CX Institutional Buys 27,912 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. 597,190 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

