Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $1.83. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.26.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. 3,156,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,328. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

