GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). GFL Environmental reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $100,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 326,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,611. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

