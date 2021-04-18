BASIC Reaches Market Cap of $36.75 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. BASIC has a market cap of $36.75 million and $96,202.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00666520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00087235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00038121 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

