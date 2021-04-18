CMG Global Holdings LLC Takes $4.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.65. 23,283,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,726,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

