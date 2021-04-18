Short Interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Expands By 62.6%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the March 15th total of 274,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genetron by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,573 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Genetron by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,770,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 860,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. 182,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

