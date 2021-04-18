Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $302.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.96. Foresight Autonomous has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRSX shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

