Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Short Interest Update

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,370,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the March 15th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 22,098.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial upped their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 12,087,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,231,830. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

