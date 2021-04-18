Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 242 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $53.68 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

