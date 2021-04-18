Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 723.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 463,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 164,019 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.