Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Cintas were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

CTAS traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $350.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,245. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $186.49 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.74 and its 200 day moving average is $343.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

