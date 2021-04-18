Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 96 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $287.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,386. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

