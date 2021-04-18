Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

CDK stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

