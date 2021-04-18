Bytom Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $295.93 million and $239.79 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.00472279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000772 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,670,867,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,423,582,244 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.