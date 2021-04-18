Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 43,730 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,730 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. 1,829,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 329.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

