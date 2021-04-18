Jacobsen Capital Management Buys 1,084 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 147.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after buying an additional 370,704 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.09. 5,110,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

