Jacobsen Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.16. 801,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

