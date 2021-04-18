Analysts Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $780,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $2.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $5.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 910,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,432. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

