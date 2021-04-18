NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. 15,123,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

