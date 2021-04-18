Xcel Wealth Management LLC Invests $587,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $170.81 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

