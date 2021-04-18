Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -305.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.