Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3,930.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 860,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 97,398 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 51.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.48. 7,126,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

