Iowa State Bank Buys Shares of 52,356 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Prudential Financial makes up 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 673,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,797,000 after buying an additional 229,898 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

