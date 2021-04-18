Norges Bank Buys New Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 572,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,299 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.