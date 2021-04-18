Iowa State Bank Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

ED stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,006. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

